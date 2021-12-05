NewYork Exchange Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.41 Million (NYE)

NewYork Exchange (CURRENCY:NYE) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. NewYork Exchange has a total market capitalization of $88.52 million and $1.41 million worth of NewYork Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYork Exchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.49 or 0.00025403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NewYork Exchange has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003140 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002994 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000672 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009002 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000563 BTC.

NewYork Exchange Coin Profile

NYE is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2019. NewYork Exchange’s total supply is 381,966,631 coins and its circulating supply is 7,090,060 coins. The official message board for NewYork Exchange is medium.com/@media_38301 . NewYork Exchange’s official website is www.nyecoin.io . NewYork Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nyecoin1

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYork Exchange utilizes the blockchain technology to create a financial integration between old classic stock and commodities market with the new trend of Crypto Trading platforms. The New York Exchange Coin is dedicated to using the smart contract feature of the Blockchain technology to raise and enhance investors to see the opportunities present in the stock market and commodities. NYE uses smart contracts and secure payment integration to facilitate transparent investments and perform all transactions efficiently through distributed processing.”

Buying and Selling NewYork Exchange

