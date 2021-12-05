NewYorkCoin (NYC) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.12 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $7.12 million and $7,698.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.05 or 0.00316753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000468 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

