Nimiq One Day Volume Reaches $1.09 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $47.49 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,946.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,156.51 or 0.08491884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.00314571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.72 or 0.00918791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00078244 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.36 or 0.00409340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007306 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.48 or 0.00366678 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,273,289,835 coins and its circulating supply is 8,659,039,835 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

