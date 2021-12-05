North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 5,678 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $34,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 40,074 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 160,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 340,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,199,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

