North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $10.08 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,700 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

