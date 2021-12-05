Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,440 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.44% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

NFBK opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $838.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.76. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

NFBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,743 shares of company stock worth $161,518 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.