NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,399.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,480.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5,048.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,007.80. NVR has a one year low of $3,885.00 and a one year high of $5,620.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $65.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth $1,270,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth $161,129,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth $1,256,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

