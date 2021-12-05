Oak Asset Management LLC Buys 2,641 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 3.3% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

