Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) by 3,300,411.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.95% of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 229.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NYSE:OACB opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $11.62.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.