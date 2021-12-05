Offshift (XFT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $101,818.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $12.86 million and $101,818.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.88 or 0.00005895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,755.47 or 0.99691019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00049454 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00035855 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.02 or 0.00809745 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,460,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

