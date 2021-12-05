Oikos (OKS) Price Hits $0.0071

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last week, Oikos has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $10,654.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.55 or 0.08388170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00079015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,002.57 or 0.98894532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.