OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $6.00 on Top Exchanges

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for $6.00 or 0.00012276 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $840.82 million and approximately $641.20 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.13 or 0.00207070 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000141 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

