Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 163.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Onto Innovation worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 36.7% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 43,250 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 39.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,225 shares of company stock worth $4,995,180. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONTO stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

