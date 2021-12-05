Ontology Gas (ONG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13.16 Million

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $222.12 million and $13.16 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001699 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00039344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.94 or 0.00218474 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas (ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 267,036,607 coins. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

