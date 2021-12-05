Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 786 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $416.84 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $333.77 and a 12 month high of $435.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.