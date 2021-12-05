Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.1% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Oracle by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $88.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.