Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Overstock.com worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 12.3% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 73.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 20.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $400,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,797 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.15. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

