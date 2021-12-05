PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.15% of PagerDuty worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 66.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,448 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 170.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 13.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PD opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.22. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,807 shares of company stock worth $9,762,640 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PD. Cowen boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

