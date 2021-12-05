Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 11,716 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.63% of Echo Global Logistics worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth about $208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 111,451 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 88.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.