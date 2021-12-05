Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 18,377 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,025,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 101,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

In other news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $4,923,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $128,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,820 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,749 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TNDM opened at $133.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.57. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 459.79 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

