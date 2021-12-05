Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 21,161 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.82% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLDT opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.58 million, a PE ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLDT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

