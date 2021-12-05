Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 5,654 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of LendingTree worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LendingTree by 110.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 21.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $107.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 124.50 and a beta of 1.51. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TREE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

