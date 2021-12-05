Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 9,612 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.72% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $534.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $260.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

