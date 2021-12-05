Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Novanta worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $162.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 117.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.88. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $115.58 and a one year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVT. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

