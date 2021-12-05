Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 2,204 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

HGV stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

