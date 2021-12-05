Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 2,713 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.40% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at $216,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $77.43 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.01 and a beta of 1.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -173.42%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.