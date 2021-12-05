Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 849 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $269.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $220.99 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

