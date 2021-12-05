Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Simply Good Foods worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 366,083 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 430,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 103,446 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 104,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 24,020 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $41.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $745,506.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $475,507.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 437,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,708,947. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SMPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

