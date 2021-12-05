Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.37% of Tennant worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tennant by 1,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tennant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Tennant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tennant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $81.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tennant has a one year low of $66.52 and a one year high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $202,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $117,945.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.