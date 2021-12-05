Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 1.72% of SuRo Capital worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 809,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 109,164 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 729,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 160,662 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 634.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 542,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 468,346 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 390,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 41,334 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,006,000. 33.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSSS. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 10,823.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 66.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is 87.15%.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

