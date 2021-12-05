Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $5.12 Million Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Helios Technologies worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,676,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Helios Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,727,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,987,000 after buying an additional 26,551 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,600,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HLIO opened at $98.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.83. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

In other news, Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $535,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,142. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

