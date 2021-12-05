Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ichor worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ichor by 571.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 372.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.98. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.18.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

