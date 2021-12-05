Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $5.15 Million Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.50% of Apogee Enterprises worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APOG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $43.09 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 391.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 727.27%.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,801 shares of company stock worth $251,165 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

