Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $5.20 Million Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,572 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Planet Fitness worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 20,932 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,594,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 150,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,558,000 after buying an additional 269,147 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.92.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLNT stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 143.93 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.