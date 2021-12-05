Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASR opened at $195.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $150.97 and a one year high of $212.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $4.1171 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.75.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

