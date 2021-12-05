Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,634 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of Methanex worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 508,299 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,078,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,013,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 279.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Methanex by 16.4% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James set a $62.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.