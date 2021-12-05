Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $5.44 Million Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 206,608 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.35% of Pitney Bowes worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 122,555.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,571 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 261,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 75,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

PBI stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 2.54. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

