Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $5.56 Million Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.43% of Scholastic worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 9.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

SCHL opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.41 and a beta of 0.86. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 0.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 461.57%.

In other Scholastic news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $46,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

