Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $5.59 Million Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,426 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of bluebird bio worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 94,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 33,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,755,000 after buying an additional 755,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,110,000 after buying an additional 534,560 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $697.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $53.68.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

