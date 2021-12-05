Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.52% of Varex Imaging worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VREX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $30.56.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

