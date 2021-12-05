Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Red Rock Resorts worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $46.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.74. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

RRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

