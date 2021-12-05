Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Tenable worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,439,000 after acquiring an additional 393,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,004,000 after purchasing an additional 406,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tenable by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,123,000 after purchasing an additional 256,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,780,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,665. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

