Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 16,554 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,460. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

AKR opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.20, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 545.50%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

