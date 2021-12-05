Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 17,554 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,554 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.72% of Central Pacific Financial worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 124,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 96,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $779.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

