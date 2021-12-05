Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 70,508 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,508 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 366,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

SBS stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $9.33.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

