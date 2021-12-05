Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,578 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $18.99 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $770.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.