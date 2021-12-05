Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of CBIZ worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in CBIZ by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CBZ stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.99. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

