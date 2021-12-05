Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,966 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,335,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,309 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

