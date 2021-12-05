Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 15,095 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,095 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,663 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,574,000 after buying an additional 1,302,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after buying an additional 2,794,256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,571,000 after buying an additional 1,150,163 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,757,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,118,000 after buying an additional 367,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $157.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.44.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

