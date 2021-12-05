Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 2,412 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Greif worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Greif by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth $1,316,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Greif by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 140,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 34,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth $1,188,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

NYSE:GEF opened at $61.83 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.41.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEF. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.